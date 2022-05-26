WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Money In The Bank 2022 Moved To The MGM Grand Garden Arena

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 26, 2022

WWE Money In The Bank on July 2, 2022 has been confirmed to be moving from the originally announced Allegiant Stadium to the smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Ticketholders were sent an email today informing them of the venue change, although no reason was given as to why, it is being speculated the company was struggling to sell tickets for the Allegiant Stadium with only around 16,000 sold as of May 1. WWE noted that fans who have bought tickets to the show will be first in line to buy MGM Grand Garden tickers and will get an automatic full refund.

Money in the Bank will be held on the same night as UFC 276, which is taking place at the nearby T-Mobile Arena during its 10th International Fight Week.

