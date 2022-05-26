WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Renee Paquette Reveals What She Wants Jon Moxley To Stop Doing

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 26, 2022

Renee Paquette Reveals What She Wants Jon Moxley To Stop Doing

Renee Paquette was asked what she would like her husband Jon Moxley to stop doing during matches on the most recent episode of her podcast. Here is what she said:

"Licking people’s blood. I hate it. I hate it. I hate it. I don’t get it. I hate it. That definitely ranks really, really high for me. Anytime he does it, I’m like, why? What is happening? Why are you doing this? I don’t think it’s necessary. That would be number one for me. I hate it. I also don’t like slap spots, like a slap to the head I could do without. I actually don’t like spots with chairs either."

On Moxley kissing her after licking blood:

“I actually don’t think about that at all. You would think I would think that, but at that point, I’m like, eh, some time has passed. I don’t really think about it. I worry more about the long term effects.”

