Renee Paquette Reveals What She Wants Jon Moxley To Stop Doing

Renee Paquette was asked what she would like her husband Jon Moxley to stop doing during matches on the most recent episode of her podcast. Here is what she said:
"Licking people’s blood. I hate it. I hate it. I hate it. I don’t get it. I hate it. That definitely ranks really, really high for me. Anytime he does it, I’m like, why? What is happening? Why are you doing this? I don’t think it’s necessary. That would be number one for me. I hate it. I also don’t like slap spots, like a slap to the head I could do without. I actually don’t like spots with chairs either."
“I actually don’t think about that at all. You would think I would think that, but at that point, I’m like, eh, some time has passed. I don’t really think about it. I worry more about the long term effects.”
