WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Star Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. Slams Fans Over Trolling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 26, 2022

AEW Star Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. Slams Fans Over Trolling

On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. defeated Toni Storm to advance to the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals at Double Or Nothing this coming weekend.

Prior to the broadcast, the former AEW Women’s World Champion took to Twitter to slam certain people on Twitter who are trolling her over a recent interview she gave to Forbes, during which she was asked about her dream opponent. She tweeted:

"Those of you trolling me over an interview answer I gave when asked about a dream match opponent should go on to read the rest of the article where we discuss cyberbullying and how toxic twitter can be."

Baker also posted on social media Thursday morning responding to criticism on her Dynamite win, telling some fans to "get a life":

"Some of you on here need to get yourself a friend like @jmehytr.

The rest of you on here just need to get a life."

Click here to read Baker's interview with Forbes.

Source: forbes.com

>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #britt baker
https://wrestlr.me/76460/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π