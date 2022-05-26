WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Josh Alexander, The Briscoes, Frankie Kazarian & More In Action On Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 26, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with an all-new episode on AXS TV. The lineup for the show has been announced as follows:

- Josh Alexander & The Briscoes vs. Violent by Design

- Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin

- Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley

- W. Morrissey & Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Mahabali Shera & Raj Singh

- Masha Slamovich vs. Havok

- Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green


