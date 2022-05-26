Josh Alexander, The Briscoes, Frankie Kazarian & More In Action On Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with an all-new episode on AXS TV. The lineup for the show has been announced as follows:
- Josh Alexander & The Briscoes vs. Violent by Design
- Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin
- Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley
- W. Morrissey & Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Mahabali Shera & Raj Singh
- Masha Slamovich vs. Havok
- Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green
The biggest event of the summer, Slammiversary, continues to draw near on an all-new IMPACT TONIGHT at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 26, 2022
Full Preview: https://t.co/Qx6ZfcGzWP pic.twitter.com/DQrfuj3vP2