Bully Ray Thinks WWE Should Replace Intercontinental and United States Titles

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) suggested on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, that WWE should get rid of the Intercontinental and United States Championships and introduce a brand-new title called the Ironhorse, Ironman, or Ironwoman Championship, where the champion should compete on every single episode of RAW and SmackDown to defend their championship.
“I just don’t get with the IC and the US Championships [not invested in those titles]. The last time that the US Championship to me mattered was when John Cena was doing the open challenge. That’s why I think they should get rid of these…I know they’re never going to get rid of the IC Championship. I know they’re never going to get rid of the US Championship. Maybe they should, but I would love to see them do what I’ve been talking about for a while now, the Ironhorse, Ironman, Ironwoman Championship, a wrestler that wrestles every single week on Raw and SmackDown. Back in the day when I originally thought of this, I said wrestle on Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Obviously, NXT now being a definitive developmental brand, I’ll take NXT out of the equation.”
“I want to see this person wrestle on Raw and SmackDown. You know who would be a great workhorse champion? A guy like [Tommaso] Ciampa, a guy like Ricochet, a guy that can go out there every single night and have great matches on television. Who are you? I’m not the world champion but I’m the best wrestler for any given 15 minutes on television. That’s what the championship represents. Love to see them do something like that.”