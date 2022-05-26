Bully Ray Thinks WWE Should Replace Intercontinental and United States Titles

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) suggested on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, that WWE should get rid of the Intercontinental and United States Championships and introduce a brand-new title called the Ironhorse, Ironman, or Ironwoman Championship, where the champion should compete on every single episode of RAW and SmackDown to defend their championship.

On a new title for WWE:

“I just don’t get with the IC and the US Championships [not invested in those titles]. The last time that the US Championship to me mattered was when John Cena was doing the open challenge. That’s why I think they should get rid of these…I know they’re never going to get rid of the IC Championship. I know they’re never going to get rid of the US Championship. Maybe they should, but I would love to see them do what I’ve been talking about for a while now, the Ironhorse, Ironman, Ironwoman Championship, a wrestler that wrestles every single week on Raw and SmackDown. Back in the day when I originally thought of this, I said wrestle on Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Obviously, NXT now being a definitive developmental brand, I’ll take NXT out of the equation.”

On how his proposed new title would be defended: