Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 26, 2022

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Lance Storm React To School Shooting In Uvalde, Texas

- Prior to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite CM Punk took to Twitter to tweet about the nineteen children and two teachers who were killed in a shooting on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. He tweeted:

- WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, commented on the horrific tragedy tweeting, "Terrible. Children lost. Senseless, tragic, & avoidable. Whether it’s love, blood donations, charitable items, just people helping other people is what we need. Love and CHANGE. If your instinct is to dive into political discourse or defend gun rights…truly maddening and sad.":

- Pro wrestling legend, Lance Storm has also weighed in with his thoughts on the matter tweeting, "If you put more effort into keeping CRT out of schools than armed gunman, you are part of the problem. If you are more worried about your kids learning that gay and trans people exist, than them being gunned down and murdered, you are part of the problem.":

WNS sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of all those caught up in the horrific incident.


