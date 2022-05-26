William Regal To Launch Weekly "Gentleman Villain" Podcast

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 26, 2022

William Regal is the latest legendary name to enter the world of podcasting. The longtime WWE employee, now an AEW star announced that his "Gentleman Villain" podcast will launch on Thursday, June 2.

Regal has teamed up with Conrad Thompson’s AdFreeShows.com and the Podcast Heat Network He will be joined weekly with co-host Matt Koon.

"Get excited, it’ll be like nothing you’ve ever heard" Regal tweeted.

