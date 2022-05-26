Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Bringing In The Dudley Boyz As Team 3D In TNA, Main Event Mafia’s Success

During the latest episode of My World with Jeff Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett discussed The Dudley Boyz run as Team 3D in TNA and the Main Event Mafia’s success as a faction.

On The Dudley Boyz as Team 3D in TNA:

“There’s no middle ground in Bubba, specifically. You either love him or you hate him. I always go back to resonating emotionally, and it’s right up their alley. Bubba is the brash New Yorker that is a hell of a talker, and I don’t want to call it old school – yes he took bits and pieces, but a really good to great talker. They also knew how to get over, and they came from the school of, whether you call it Paul Heyman or WWE. Bubba and D’Von knew how to get over, but they also knew how to tell a story and get their opponents over in a match. So, when they beat them, and they beat them all, they beat somebody. Simple psychology, but a lot of times, a lost art. I remember negotiating with them in Orlando when we first brought them on board. They came over, and I just remember going, ‘Man, this is a really, really, really good get for the roster.'”

On the Main Event Mafia’s success as a faction:

“They pulled the plug on it. Hell yeah it was successful. Like I said at the top, 2009, from January until Septemberish – then all of a sudden, the power play happened. ‘Anything Jeff touched is fired immediately and out the door and dismantled, and we’re going to wrestling and getting rid of the Main Event Mafia and this guy is going and that guy is going and we’re changing the announce team and this and that. Let’s throw the six-sided ring out, and we’re gonna just rebrand the whole company. Blah blah blah…’ To the question, yes. The Main Event Mafia may be the biggest creative success as far as ratings go in the history of the company.”

Read more Jeff Jarrett news: