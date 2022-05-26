WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sting Unable To Attend AEW Double Of Nothing Fan Fest Due To Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 26, 2022

AEW has announced that Sting has been pulled from this weekend's Double or Nothing Fan Fest Meet & Greets.

"The Icon" is unable to travel to Las Vegas due to an injury that occurred last week when he received a double superkick from The Young Bucks, although it is believed this was done to cover for pre-existing injuries that need attention.

AEW issued the following statement:

"Due to injury last week, @Sting has not been cleared to travel & will unfortunately not be at this Saturday’s #AEWDoN Fan Fest Meet & Greets. For fans who purchased tickets to see #TheIcon, Watch your inbox for information on refunds"


