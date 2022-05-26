Sting Unable To Attend AEW Double Of Nothing Fan Fest Due To Injury

AEW has announced that Sting has been pulled from this weekend's Double or Nothing Fan Fest Meet & Greets.

"The Icon" is unable to travel to Las Vegas due to an injury that occurred last week when he received a double superkick from The Young Bucks, although it is believed this was done to cover for pre-existing injuries that need attention.

AEW issued the following statement:

"Due to injury last week, @Sting has not been cleared to travel & will unfortunately not be at this Saturday’s #AEWDoN Fan Fest Meet & Greets. For fans who purchased tickets to see #TheIcon, Watch your inbox for information on refunds"