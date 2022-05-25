WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Stars Invade AEW Dynamite With Sights Set On ROH Tag Team Titles

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 25, 2022

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, NJPW’s The Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb make a surprise appearance with their sights clearly set on the ROH World Tag Team titles.

It all went down when FTR were defending the titles against Roppongi Vice. The match concluded when Khan and Cobb ran in and attacked both teams. Dax Harwood and Trent Beretta were both put through a table. The segment ended with Cobb and O-Khan holding the ROH Tag Team titles.

NJPW and AEW are scheduled to host Forbidden Door, on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago. 

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 25, 2022 10:10PM


