NJPW Stars Invade AEW Dynamite With Sights Set On ROH Tag Team Titles

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, NJPW’s The Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb make a surprise appearance with their sights clearly set on the ROH World Tag Team titles.
It all went down when FTR were defending the titles against Roppongi Vice. The match concluded when Khan and Cobb ran in and attacked both teams. Dax Harwood and Trent Beretta were both put through a table. The segment ended with Cobb and O-Khan holding the ROH Tag Team titles.
NJPW and AEW are scheduled to host Forbidden Door, on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago.
United Empire invade @aew Dynamite as Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan stake a claim to @ringofhonor tag goldhttps://t.co/HpORVbnfDh#njpw #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xutRrseWqg— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 26, 2022
⚡ Wardlow Gets His Match With MJF At Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing 2022
Wardlow’s match with MJF at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 is set. Tonight on Dynamite on TBS, Wardlow took out Shawn Spears in a steel c [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 25, 2022 10:10PM