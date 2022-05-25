NJPW Stars Invade AEW Dynamite With Sights Set On ROH Tag Team Titles

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, NJPW’s The Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb make a surprise appearance with their sights clearly set on the ROH World Tag Team titles.

It all went down when FTR were defending the titles against Roppongi Vice. The match concluded when Khan and Cobb ran in and attacked both teams. Dax Harwood and Trent Beretta were both put through a table. The segment ended with Cobb and O-Khan holding the ROH Tag Team titles.

NJPW and AEW are scheduled to host Forbidden Door, on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago.

