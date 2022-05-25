Wardlow Gets His Match With MJF At Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing 2022

Wardlow’s match with MJF at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 is set.
Tonight on Dynamite on TBS, Wardlow took out Shawn Spears in a steel cage match that featured MJF as a special guest referee. During the match, MJF tried to give Spears the upper hand but things all went downhill when MJF was accidentally knocked out from a chair shot by Spears.
Referee Bryce Remsburg came down to count the 1...2...3 for Wardlow.
Yeah, Wardlow might just be over #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/QElUHe5zO6— Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) May 26, 2022
It is official! @RealWardlow has met all of the stipulations and will face @The_MJF one-on-one at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing this SUNDAY LIVE on PPV! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/PyyULFJXtl— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022