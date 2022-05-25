WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Wardlow Gets His Match With MJF At Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 25, 2022

Wardlow’s match with MJF at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 is set.

Tonight on Dynamite on TBS, Wardlow took out Shawn Spears in a steel cage match that featured MJF as a special guest referee. During the match, MJF tried to give Spears the upper hand but things all went downhill when MJF was accidentally knocked out from a chair shot by Spears.

Referee Bryce Remsburg came down to count the 1...2...3 for Wardlow.


