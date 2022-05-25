Tammy "Sunny" Sytch Served With Civil Lawsuit Following Death Of Julian Lasseter

There have been several attempts at filing lawsuits against Tammy Sytch (aka Sunny) from the estate of Julian Lasseter, the man who died in a fatal car crash last March.
A report from PWInsider states that Sytch was officially served with the lawsuit on May 13th in Florida.
It's currently unknown where Sytch is incarcerated at.
The lawsuit is currently seeking over $100,000. Sytch’s boyfriend, James Pente, was also served.
Sytch is currently facing nine charges, including one count of DUI causing death (DUI Manslaughter, a felony in the third degree), one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license (a felony in the third degree), four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property
Sytch’s bond was revoked, and she returned to jail on May 13th.
Tammy Sytch went to court Friday morning in Volusia County, Florida in regards to the motion to have her remain in jail after she posted bon [...]— Dustin May 13, 2022 02:08PM