Tammy "Sunny" Sytch Served With Civil Lawsuit Following Death Of Julian Lasseter

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 25, 2022

Tammy "Sunny" Sytch Served With Civil Lawsuit Following Death Of Julian Lasseter

There have been several attempts at filing lawsuits against Tammy Sytch (aka Sunny) from the estate of Julian Lasseter, the man who died in a fatal car crash last March. 

A report from PWInsider states that Sytch was officially served with the lawsuit on May 13th in Florida.

It's currently unknown where Sytch is incarcerated at.

The lawsuit is currently seeking over $100,000. Sytch’s boyfriend, James Pente, was also served.

Sytch is currently facing nine charges, including one count of DUI causing death (DUI Manslaughter, a felony in the third degree), one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license (a felony in the third degree), four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property

Sytch’s bond was revoked, and she returned to jail on May 13th.

Source: pwinsiderelite.com

