Killer Kross Originally Planned To Be Wardlow's Mystery Opponent

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 25, 2022

It is being reported by Fightful Select that AEW had originally approached Killer Kross to be Wardlow's hand-picked mystery opponent as chosen by MJF.

The report claims that both sides couldn't reach an agreement in time for the appearance, and the deal fell through. Tony Khan had mentioned during the post-ROH Supercard of Honor media scrum that he had plans to utilize the talents of both Killer Kross and Scarlett.

Part of the reason the deal fell through was that Scarlett wouldn't be able to accompany him during the debut. The report claims that Kross was concerned about his AEW debut going the same as his WWE main roster debut, as he feels his real-life wife Scarlett is an essential part of the overall presentation of the character.

Both sides are said to be on good terms, and the door is open down the road.

Source: patreon.com

