WWE NXT Viewership Drops For May 25 Episode

The viewership for the May 25 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. The show drew 551,000 viewers on USA Network, which is down from the 601,000 viewers the show did in the previous week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The 2-hour broadcast scored a 0.13 rating for the 18-49 demographic, down slightly on the 0.14 rating one week ago. Overall the broadcast came in at #43 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night, down from last week’s #30.

WWE NXT last night on USA Network (8-10:03pm):



551,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.13

📊 https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/nGE2ICbgzZ — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) May 25, 2022