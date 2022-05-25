WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Viewership Drops For May 25 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 25, 2022

The viewership for the May 25 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. The show drew 551,000 viewers on USA Network, which is down from the 601,000 viewers the show did in the previous week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The 2-hour broadcast scored a 0.13 rating for the 18-49 demographic, down slightly on the 0.14 rating one week ago. Overall the broadcast came in at #43 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night, down from last week’s #30.

 


