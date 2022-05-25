WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Announces New Match For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 25, 2022

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s Dynamite on TBS on his Twitter. He confirmed Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will go up against Private Party with Chris Jericho and William Regal on commentary.

Kingston and Moxley have not teamed up since September 2021.


