Tony Khan Announces New Match For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s Dynamite on TBS on his Twitter. He confirmed Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will go up against Private Party with Chris Jericho and William Regal on commentary.
Kingston and Moxley have not teamed up since September 2021.
TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite at the 3-Year Anniversary of #AEW's Debut, LIVE @ 8pm ET/7pm ET on TBS, with BCC’s @bryandanielson injured last week, @JonMoxley will team with @MadKing1981 for the 1st time since September vs #PrivateParty, with @IAmJericho + @RealKingRegal on commentary! pic.twitter.com/Qppa8yCih4— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 25, 2022