Ric Flair Addresses Rumors He Will Be Wrestling Hulk Hogan

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 25, 2022

During the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair addressed the rumors that he will be going up against Hulk Hogan for his final match. "The Nature Boy" said he will not be wrestling Hogan but has invited him to watch his final match:

"I didn’t know [co-host Conrad Thompson] signed him up yet. Not that I know of, I think you would have run that by me. He’s invited, I’ve talked to him personally, to come to the roast and to come to the match. He hasn’t confirmed for sure, but I’m pretty sure he’ll be there. Without Eric Bischoff booking it, he doesn’t want anything to do with me [laughs]. I’m very excited, especially because no one knows who is competing. I’m very excited, just being part of it has me excited. I’m pushing, I’m a guy who has to have a goal to push myself hard. Not knowing exactly who the opponents are going to be, but having a rough idea."

Source: fightful.com

