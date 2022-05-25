WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Wardlow Wants To Set A World Record In His Match Against MJF

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 25, 2022

During a recent interview with Shak Wrestling, AEW star Wardlow revealed he plans to set a world record for the number of powerbombs he plans to deliver in his match with MJF at Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing.

"There will be a world record set. I am looking to powerbomb him until I physically cannot anymore."

On fans chanting his name:

“It’s one thing to have your own action figure, to be in a video game, to be a professional wrestler, but for me, the real dream is having an arena full of people chanting my name consistently, week after week wanting, to see Wardlow. It’s something that I’ve thought about and I’ve created in my head since I was literally in elementary school, I’ve thought about this. So I have to take the time and really sit back and go, ‘This is happening, this is real, it’s happening right now.’ But man, it’s truly the best feeling in the entire world, and nothing can compare to it."

