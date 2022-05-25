Sonny Kiss Still Believes AEW Is For Everyone

A Twitter user noted that Sonny Kiss has not appeared on Dynamite in 580 days, and never had a match on Rampage.

Kiss has responded to the tweet saying, "I’d be lying if I didn’t say this reminder made me shed some tears, but I’m trusting the process. I still believe AEW IS for everyone! One day my time will come again, but right now, I’m just trying to do my best and enjoy the ride.”

Kiss can still be seen on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation on YouTube.

I’d be lying if I didn’t say this reminder made me shed some tears, but I’m trusting the process.



I still believe AEW IS for everyone! One day my time will come again, but right now, I’m just trying to do my best and enjoy the ride. https://t.co/gX36ZEpBRa — Sonny Kiss (@SonnyKissXO) May 24, 2022

Read more AEW news: