NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Is coming To Liverpool, England

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona is heading to Liverpool, England for an appearance for TNT Extreme Wrestling. Check out the announcement below:

The NWA World’s Heavyweight champion is coming to Liverpool!

Matt Cardona will be making his first appearance in the UK for several years as he appears for TNT Extreme Wrestling on Thursday, 15th September.

Cardona, also known for his time in WWE and Impact Wrestling, has for many years been a firm favourite with wrestling fans all over the world, whether for his colourful character, great matches, or YouTube series’ such as the ground-breaking Z: Long Island True Story.

In February, he beat Trevor Murdoch to become the NWA Champion, holding a title that dates back to 1948. Cardona has become something of a belt collector in recent years, making his impact in various promotions, mainly in North America.

Now, he is heading to England to make an appearance at TNT Supreme Extreme, one of the Liverpool-based promotion’s landmark events.

TNT Extreme Wrestling have been active since 2015, producing hard-hitting shows involving the cream of British wrestling talent, as well as eye-catching fighters from all over the globe.

Supreme Extreme kicks off a huge weekend of action, with New Jersey-based cult promotion GCW centre stage on the Friday night, and a TNT x GCW supershow on the Saturday. All shows will be at Hanger34 in Liverpool, with tickets available for individual shows and as a three-day pass.

Tickets for all TNT Extreme Wresting’s upcoming shows, including the aforementioned September weekender, can be found here: https://wtlive.wrestlingtravel.com/events-category/tnt-extreme-wrestling/

Jay Apter, TNT Founder and Promoter, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be bringing the world-renowned Matt Cardona to TNT and it will be nothing short of a pleasure to work with this insanely creative generational talent.”

Martyn Best, co-owner of TNT Extreme Wrestling, said: “Supreme Extreme is going to be a truly unmissable event and by adding Matt to the mix there’s never been a better reason to come to Liverpool and see what TNT is all about.”

Lee McAteer, co-owner of TNT Extreme Wrestling, said: “It’s been far too long since the UK shores have seen Matt Cardona, and at TNT Supreme Extreme everyone will see first-hand what they have been missing. The three days-worth of events with GCW promises to be a highlight of the year for every wrestling fan.”