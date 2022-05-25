Gisele Shaw Confirms She Is Signed With IMPACT Wrestling

“I know that the word ‘Diva’ has a really bad connotation to it. People are like, ‘You want to be a diva?’ They think bra and panties matches and lingerie. When I started wrestling, it was at the time they were doing bra and panties matches. I’m fairly empowering and like to celebrate your body. Why not? The sex appeal of a female wrestler, a man won’t get that. Instead of looking at it like a negative thing, use it to your advantage. ‘Yeah, I’m sexy, and you should buy my photo.’ When I broke in, I was like, ‘I’m trained, I’m good to go, I’m going to do bra and panties matches, I don’t care.’ To me, it is celebration for your body. What the Quintessential Diva means, it’s not just a pretty face or bra and panties matches. I can do anything. I’m smart, brawn, beauty. The last thing for me, the beauty thing, as women, people do look at you and go, ‘it’s all about the look.’ I feel that it would be better if fans looked at us and ‘it’s the wrestling, then brains, then the beauty.’ If you can’t have a connection with the people or hold a conversation that is intelligent, then it’s just, ‘Oh yeah, great, nice conversation.’ It was important that when I came to IMPACT, I was like, ‘Is it okay if I can use Quintessential Diva because, to me, it’s a positive thing and I want people to understand and see it from a different perspective rather than negative connotation’.”