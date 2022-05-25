Steel Cage Match, MJF Special Ref, ROH Tag Tile Match and More Set For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW will present the final Dynamite before this year’s Double or Nothing PPV tonight in Las Vegas. The lineup announced is as follows:
- Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Samoa Joe
- Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal: Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm
- ROH Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Roppongi Vice
- Steel Cage Match, MJF as Guest Referee: Shawn Spears vs. Wardlow
- Jungle Boy vs. Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland
- Hangman Page and CM Punk go face-to-face
- We’ll hear from Thunder Rosa
