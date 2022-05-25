WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Steel Cage Match, MJF Special Ref, ROH Tag Tile Match and More Set For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 25, 2022

AEW will present the final Dynamite before this year’s Double or Nothing PPV tonight in Las Vegas. The lineup announced is as follows:

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Samoa Joe

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal: Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

ROH Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Roppongi Vice

Steel Cage Match, MJF as Guest Referee: Shawn Spears vs. Wardlow

- Jungle Boy vs. Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland

- Hangman Page and CM Punk go face-to-face

- We’ll hear from Thunder Rosa


