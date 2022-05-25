WWE SmackDown Superstar Receives Change To Ring Name

WWE SmackDown Superstar Ludwig Kaiser has had his ring name slightly altered, with the change being made on his official WWE profile page. The change will now see Ludwig Kaiser will now be known as Ludvig Kaiser.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion debuted on SmackDown as "Ludwig Kaiser" following WrestleMania 38 and the former Imperium member has served as Gunther's mouthpiece.

There is no word on why WWE decided to alter Kaiser's name.

