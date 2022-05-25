Ahmed Johnson Claims Top WWE Superstar Didn’t Want Him To Be World Champion

During a recent interview with Iron-On Wrestling, Ahmed Johnson claimed that Shawn Michaels did not want him to become WWE Champion back in 1996, when he was a rising star in the brand before being taken out with an injury.

“In the beginning, I really thought that he was behind me and going to give me this great push, but as I went on, I found out it wasn’t Vince that didn’t want to give me the world title, it was other wrestlers like Shawn Michaels. They didn’t want to see me pushed that high. I don’t know [why], personal reasons? I was green, I’ll say that. I was still green and learning, but I think I was ready for the world title shot. Because Shawn had the belt and everything, he basically got to pick who he was going against, he was running the show back then and he was basically picking who was going against him. From my understanding, what I heard, he didn’t think it was time for a black man to be World’s Champion. I didn’t hear him say that when I was Intercontinental Champion and popping the house everywhere we went.”