Updated WWE NXT In Your House 2022 Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 25, 2022

Following Tuesday's WWE NXT, the company has updated the lineup for NXT In Your House, which will air on June 4 on Peacock and WWE Network:

-  WWE NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy (The title will change hands on a DQ)

-  WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Wendy Choo

-  WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers

-  WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes

-  WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Gigi Dolan & Jacy Jayne vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

#wwe #nxt #in your house
