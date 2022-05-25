Updated WWE NXT In Your House 2022 Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 25, 2022

Following Tuesday's WWE NXT, the company has updated the lineup for NXT In Your House, which will air on June 4 on Peacock and WWE Network:

- WWE NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy (The title will change hands on a DQ)

- WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Wendy Choo

- WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers

- WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes

- WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Gigi Dolan & Jacy Jayne vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Read more NXT news: