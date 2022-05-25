WWE Announces Three Matches and Debut For Next Week's Episode Of NXT 2.0

WWE has announced the three matches and one segment for next week's episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

It was announced that Cora Jade will face Elektra Lopez in a Women's Division Singles Match, current NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes will go up against Nathan Frazer in a Non-Title Match and Thea Hail will be making her WWE NXT debut.

A Women’s Championship Summit will take place with Toxic Attraction (NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) and their opponents at In Your House Wendy Choo, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Next week's episode of WWE NXT 2.0, which is the go-home episode of the WWE NXT In Your House premium live event.