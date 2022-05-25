WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Announces Three Matches and Debut For Next Week's Episode Of NXT 2.0

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 25, 2022

WWE Announces Three Matches and Debut For Next Week's Episode Of NXT 2.0

WWE has announced the three matches and one segment for next week's episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

It was announced that Cora Jade will face Elektra Lopez in a Women's Division Singles Match, current NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes will go up against Nathan Frazer in a Non-Title Match and Thea Hail will be making her WWE NXT debut.

A Women’s Championship Summit will take place with Toxic Attraction (NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) and their opponents at In Your House Wendy Choo, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Next week's episode of WWE NXT 2.0, which is the go-home episode of the WWE NXT In Your House premium live event.


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #nxt
https://wrestlr.me/76429/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π