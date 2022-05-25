WWE NXT 2.0 Results - Quick Recap - May 24, 2022

Check out a quick recap of Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network below, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.

- Tag Match: Edris Enofé & Malik Blade vs Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan & Channing "Stacks" Lauren w/ Tony D'Angelo. Yeah, that's a mouthful but both men were mostly referred to as 'Dimes and Stacks. The Stunads won, then brawled with LDF after the match. 8:03-8:10pm EST.

- Singles Match: Wes Lee vs Sanga. Lee got about ninety seconds of offense in and looked good; the rest of the match was Sanga destroying Lee as Sanga picked up another win. After the match, Xyon Quinn attempted to attack Lee but Sanga made the save, turning him face. 8:16-8:21pm EST.

- Singles Match: Alba Fyre vs Elektra Lopez w/ Legado Del Fantasma. Alba won the short match. 8:28-8:31pm EST.

- NXT Women's Breakout Tournament, Semi-Finals Match: Roxanne Perez vs Lash Legend. Perez won and will face 8:41-8:44pm EST.

- Singles Match: NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs Indi Hartwell. Rose defeated Hartwell. 8:59-9:02pm EST.

- NXT Women's Breakout Tournament, Semi-Finals Match: Tiffany Stratton vs Fallon Henley. Stratton won and will advance to the finals to face Roxanne Perez. 9:14-9:17pm EST.

- Singles Match: Von Wagner vs Ikemen Jiro. Wagner dominated the most of the match. 9:27-9:31pm EST.

- Singles Main Event Match: NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs Duke Hudson. Hudson won via DQ. 9:51-10:02pm EST.

Miscellaneous Non-Match Segments of Note:

- Trick, Melo and Grimes: Short vignette in which Grimes joins Melo & Trick at a barber shop, during which both men talk smack to each other.

- In Your House '22: A week from this Saturday--June 4th! Kayden & Katana (KC2) vs Toxic Attraction for the tag titles. Mandy Rose vs Wendy Choo for the Women's championship. Cameron Grimes vs Carmelo Hayes for the North American Championship.

- NXT Women's Breakout Tournament Finals: Roxanne Perez vs Tiffany Stratton, who's filling in for an injured Nikkita Lyons. Pretty Deadly defend tag gold against the Creed Brothers. Bron Breakker defends his NXT title against Joe Gacy in a match during which DQ can cost the champ the title.

- Next Week: NXT's last chance to make a statement ahead of next weekend's In Your House event. Cameron Grimes vs Nathan Frazer. Toxic Attraction have a "championship summit" with Wendy Choo and KC2. Cora Jade vs Elektra Lopez.