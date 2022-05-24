WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Dark Results - May 25, 2022
Posted By: Jonny Knapp on May 24, 2022
Kris Statlander defeated Avery Breaux via Pinfall (2:59)
Jericho Appreciation Society ("Daddy Magic" Matt Menard & "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker) defeated Eli Isom & T.U.G Cooper via Pinfall (1:42)
A.Q.A defeated Brittany Jade via Pinfall (4:19)
Lee Moriarty defeated Alan '5' Angels via Submission (9:44)
Sonny Kiss defeated Carlie Bravo via Pinfall (4:29)
Robyn Renegade defeated Vicky Dreamboat via Pinfall (3:31)
Anthony Ogogo defeated Trenton Storm via Referee Stoppage (3:40)
Leva Bates defeated Kiah Dream via Pinfall (2:00)
Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) defeated The Wingmen ("Pretty" Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth) w/ JD Drake via Pinfall (7:02)
