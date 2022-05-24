Michelle McCool Was Once Questioned By Police Over Murdering The Undertaker

Michelle McCool recently appeared on the Wives of Wrestling podcast, during which she revealed police once questioned her for murdering her husband The Undertaker with a sledgehammer.
"I had three cops follow me in the neighborhood once because a 911 call said that I killed my husband with a sledgehammer. Ironically, it was the WrestleMania after he wrestled Triple H. I'm one of those people where, if I'm telling the truth, I feel guilty. I feel like I'm lying if I'm in a pressure situation. I'm coming through the neighborhood, guarded gates, talking to a girlfriend and I'm like, 'Dang, there's a cop behind me,' but I wasn't speeding. I pull into the house, 'Crap, there's three cops, what is going on?' They're like, 'Ma'am, is your husband home?' 'Yeah, can you tell me what's going on?' 'No, we just need to make sure your husband is home.' 'What is going on?' We're walking to the garage, I'm thinking the worst. I go into the garage, into the kitchen, he's coming out of the show, the further place in the house. I'm yelling, 'Babe, babe, babe.' We finally get to the back of the house, he walks out in his towel, there are three cops behind me and he's like, 'What is going on?' They finally told me. Someone called 911 saying I had killed him with a sledgehammer. They let us listen to the call," she said.
⚡ Chris Jericho Reveals Video Of His Niece Getting Attacked, Blames Hillsborough County Public Schools
AEW star Chris Jericho has taken to his social media to call out Hillsborough County Public Schools in Tampa, Florida concerning his niece w [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 23, 2022 07:24AM