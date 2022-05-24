WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Raw Viewership Down Slightly For May 23 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 24, 2022

The WWE Raw viewership is in for May 23 episode has been revealed and it shows slight decrease in viewers with the show averaging 1.732 million viewers, this down on last week's total of 1.736 million viewers, according to Brandon Thurston.

The 3-hour broadcast delivered a 0.41 rating in the key 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.45 rating the week previous.


