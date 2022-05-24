WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Fozzy Announces 20-City Tour For Later This Year

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 24, 2022

Fozzy Announces 20-City Tour For Later This Year

Chris Jericho's band Fozzy has announced details for their "Save The World" tour which begins on September 8, 2022 and will run in 20-cities in the United States and Canada. 

Check out the announcement below:

“2022 has already been the biggest and best year in Fozzy’s career,” said Chris Jericho. “From ‘Judas’ going GOLD with 500,000 units sold, to ‘I Still Burn’ being the fastest charting song in Fozztory, to the Save The World Tour being our most successful run ever, we decided to extend the celebration and do another HUGE run through North America starting in September! So come celebrate Boombox, (which critics are calling our best album ever), the power of rock n roll and the magic of Fozzy LIVE with us again this fall! And bring your party hats…you’re gonna need em!”

Fozzy’s latest album, Boombox, was released on May 6th via The Century Family/Sony. Boombox features “I Still Burn,” the band’s Top 20 Mainstream Rock radio hit that has also totaled more than 1 million views so far. The album also features the singles “Nowhere To Run” and “Sane.”

FOZZY TOUR DATES

Thursday, September 8 Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs
Friday, September 9 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
Saturday, September 10 Flint, MI @ Machine Shop
Sunday, September 11 Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels
Monday, September 12 Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection
Thursday, September 15 Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theater
Friday, September 16 Hobart, IN @ The Art Theater
Saturday, September 17 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
Sunday, September 18 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
Monday, September 19 Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
Thursday, September 29 Charlotte, NC @ Underground
Friday, September 30 Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
Saturday, October 1 Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
Sunday, October 2 Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon
Monday, October 3 New Bedford, MA @ The Vault
Thursday, October 6 Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques
Friday, October 7 Toronto, ON @ Opera House
Saturday, October 8 Albany, NY @ Empire Live
Sunday, October 9 Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
Monday, October 10 Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available on Wednesday, May 25th, with the general on sale beginning Friday, May 27th at 10 am EST. Visit https://fozzyrock.com/tour for more information and to purchase tickets.


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #chris jericho #fozzy
https://wrestlr.me/76422/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π