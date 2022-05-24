Fozzy Announces 20-City Tour For Later This Year

Chris Jericho's band Fozzy has announced details for their "Save The World" tour which begins on September 8, 2022 and will run in 20-cities in the United States and Canada.

Check out the announcement below:

“2022 has already been the biggest and best year in Fozzy’s career,” said Chris Jericho. “From ‘Judas’ going GOLD with 500,000 units sold, to ‘I Still Burn’ being the fastest charting song in Fozztory, to the Save The World Tour being our most successful run ever, we decided to extend the celebration and do another HUGE run through North America starting in September! So come celebrate Boombox, (which critics are calling our best album ever), the power of rock n roll and the magic of Fozzy LIVE with us again this fall! And bring your party hats…you’re gonna need em!”

Fozzy’s latest album, Boombox, was released on May 6th via The Century Family/Sony. Boombox features “I Still Burn,” the band’s Top 20 Mainstream Rock radio hit that has also totaled more than 1 million views so far. The album also features the singles “Nowhere To Run” and “Sane.”

FOZZY TOUR DATES

Thursday, September 8 Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

Friday, September 9 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

Saturday, September 10 Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

Sunday, September 11 Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels

Monday, September 12 Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection

Thursday, September 15 Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theater

Friday, September 16 Hobart, IN @ The Art Theater

Saturday, September 17 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

Sunday, September 18 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

Monday, September 19 Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

Thursday, September 29 Charlotte, NC @ Underground

Friday, September 30 Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

Saturday, October 1 Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

Sunday, October 2 Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

Monday, October 3 New Bedford, MA @ The Vault

Thursday, October 6 Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques

Friday, October 7 Toronto, ON @ Opera House

Saturday, October 8 Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Sunday, October 9 Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

Monday, October 10 Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available on Wednesday, May 25th, with the general on sale beginning Friday, May 27th at 10 am EST. Visit https://fozzyrock.com/tour for more information and to purchase tickets.