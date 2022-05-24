WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Thunder Rosa Segment Announced For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 24, 2022

Thunder Rosa Segment Announced For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that women’s champion Thunder Rosa will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone on Wednesday’s Dynamite from Las Vegas, which will be the go-home show Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Rosa will be addressing the attack she received from Serena Deeb on last week’s broadcast.

Updated lineup for Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS:

- AEW third anniversary celebration

- CM Punk and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page in-ring confrontation

- FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy

- ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly in the last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

- Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm in the next-to-last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

- Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander in the last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

- Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears in a Steel Cage match with MJF as guest referee

- FTR defends the ROH World Tag Team Titles against RPG Vice

- AEW women’s champion addresses attack from number one contender Serena Deeb


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #dynamite #thunder rosa
https://wrestlr.me/76421/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π