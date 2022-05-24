WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mick Foley Set To Launch "Foley is Pod" With Conrad Thompson

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 24, 2022

Today, it was announced Foley is Pod will launch on June 3 on The Podcast Heat network and will be the latest pro wrestling podcast to feature Conrad Thompson alongside WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

Foley commented on his venture into the world of podcast telling Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, "I know the way I feel when I hear a good podcast, how it can turn a whole day around and put a smile on my face. I’m looking forward to telling stories and reminding people of a time they really enjoyed when they were big wrestling fans."

Conrad Thompson also commented, "Mick is just so passionate about pro wrestling,” Conrad Thompson said. “And look at his career. He proved he could do it all—whether that was as a heel, the ultimate babyface, or a comedic character. He did it all so incredibly well. And I’m really interested about Mick’s thought process. His books were so good, and so are his one-man shows. I really believe that this show, which we’re recording in-person and in 4K, is going to be exactly what the wrestling world is looking for."

A Foley is Pod live show is taking place at Starrcast V this July.

Source: si.com

