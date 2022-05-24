WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 To Stream on Bleacher Report

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 24, 2022

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 To Stream on Bleacher Report

– Bleacher Report has announced that the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing 2022 PPV will be available on the B/R App, the Bleacher Report website, and connected devices. Check out the official press release below:

AEW “DOUBLE OR NOTHING” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on Bleacher Report, Sunday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET

— Premiere Professional Wrestling Event to Feature Top Stars Live on the B/R App, Bleacher Report Website and Connected Devices for $49.99 –

May 24, 2022 — All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will mark the unofficial start of summer with the hottest pay-per-view event of the season – DOUBLE OR NOTHING. Featuring the best AEW talent in high-flying head-to-head matchups, DOUBLE OR NOTHING will stream live from Las Vegas on Sunday, May 29, at 8 p.m. ET, in the U.S. on Bleacher Report via the Bleacher Report app, bleacherreport.com and connected devices for $49.99. Fans can pre-order the event HERE.

The current matchups for DOUBLE OR NOTHING include:

AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk
AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb
AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland
TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay
Anarchy in the Arena: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston
Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Adam Cole vs. Winner of Kyle O’Reilly/Samoa Joe
Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: TBD
Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy)
Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews)
Buy-In Match: Hook & Danhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling
MJF vs. Wardlow (pending the result of Wardlow’s steel cage match vs. Shawn Spears on Wednesday Night Dynamite)*

Additional matches may be announced in lead-up to Sunday.

Viewers can stream DOUBLE OR NOTHING on the B/R app (Android and iOS), Bleacher Report website or via Bleacher Report on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and Xbox. Fans watching on the B/R app will be able to utilize the platform’s functionality to comment on the greatest moments from the matches in real-time with other B/R app users. The event will also be elevated through enhanced discovery features in the B/R app. Bleacher Report will also cover and amplify all the action across its #1 most engaged social channels.

In the days leading up to DOUBLE OR NOTHING, fans can play Perfect Picks, the free-to-play game that lives in the B/R app for the chance to make picks of their winning matches and compete for a ShopAEW gift card. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Must be 18+. U.S. Residents only. See official rules for details. This contest is sponsored by Bleacher Report and not by All Elite Wrestling.

DOUBLE OR NOTHING will also be available On-Demand through cable and satellite TV providers along with select movie theaters in North America. International fans can access the event through PPV.com and FITE.


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #double or nothing
https://wrestlr.me/76419/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π