Dolph Ziggler Tweets Photo With Naomi, Becky Lynch Comments On RAW Win, Young Rock Season 2 dinale

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 24, 2022

- WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has posted a photo showing himself with Naomi yesterday, which you can see below. Many believe this is Ziggler publically showing support for Naomi and Sasha who walked out of WWE last week during Monday's RAW:

- Becky Lynch has commented on her win against Asuka on Monday's episode of RAW. She tweeted, "Becky with the big win! I’m making my come back baybeeeee! #RAW":

- Tonight NBC will air two new episodes of Young Rock which will be the Season 2 finale. Here’s a preview for the final episode tonight:


