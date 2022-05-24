WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Countdown To AEW Double or Nothing Set For Friday, Dave Meltzer On Steroid Deaths, Mia Yim Felt A Joke After WWE Release

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 24, 2022

- The TNT program schedule is currently listing an AEW Countdown to Double or Nothing for 10:30 pm EST on Friday. Friday’s live episode of AEW Rampage is currently scheduled for an early 5:30 pm EST start time, although it could change due to the NHL Playoffs.

- Pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer responded to a fan on Twitter who suggested AEW wrestlers look skinny and weak due to not using steriods. Meltzer responded by saying, "I am so happy that across wrestling these days I'm not writing so many heart attack obituaries of people under 45."

- IMPACT Wrestling Mia Yim commented on her WWE release during a recent, saying, "I felt like a joke after I got released, I just didn't want to sign anywhere, I didn't want to do TV or anything. The only person I talk to about my career is Gail Kim, she's my best friend"


