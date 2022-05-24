WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Austin Theory Has A Revolutionary Idea For A Custom WWE United States Championship Belt

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 24, 2022

Austin Theory was recently a guest on 95 KGGO, where he was asked if he had any ideas for a custom WWE United States Championship belt.

“You can’t give out all the clues or spoil all the surprises. I do like the United States Championship that I hold, maybe because I hold it. I got my awesome Theory plates on the side. I’ll be rocking this for a little bit, but who knows, I might change it pretty soon, maybe.”

On what he would want out of a custom United States Championship:

“For me, I definitely would have something that is more flashy. I love the spinner titles, I think they are great. Maybe there is a way to incorporate a camera or something on there. Take a selfie with the title. Imagine, you lay somebody out, and then you hold the title up and it’s taking a picture of them on the ground. How cool is that?”

Source: fightful.com

