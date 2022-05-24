Austin Theory Has A Revolutionary Idea For A Custom WWE United States Championship Belt

Austin Theory was recently a guest on 95 KGGO, where he was asked if he had any ideas for a custom WWE United States Championship belt.

“You can’t give out all the clues or spoil all the surprises. I do like the United States Championship that I hold, maybe because I hold it. I got my awesome Theory plates on the side. I’ll be rocking this for a little bit, but who knows, I might change it pretty soon, maybe.”

On what he would want out of a custom United States Championship: