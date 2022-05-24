WWE Trademarks Ring Names For SmackDown Superstars

WWE filed two applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark "Brawling Brutes" and "Max Dupri" on May 29, 2022.

As revealed last week, Max Dupri is the new ring name for LA Knight who will be managing Maximum Male Models. The Brawling Brutes is the name for the trio of Butch, Ridge Holland, and Sheamus

Below are the intended uses for the trademarks:

MAX DUPRI trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

