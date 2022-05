Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose, Pretty Deadly In Action On Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 24, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight on USA Network with an all-new episode on the road to the upcoming In Your House premium live event.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker will go up against Duke Hudson, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose is taking on Indi Hartwell, and NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly goes to battle against Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp. These are all non-title bouts.

The full card for tonight's show as previously announced:

- Von Wagner vs. Ikemen Jiro

- Wes Lee vs. Sanga

- Alba Fyre vs. Elektra Lopez

- Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

- NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp in a non-title match

- NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell in a non-title match

- NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson in a non-title match

- NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-finals: Nikkita Lyons vs. Fallon Henley (unconfirmed)

- NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-finals: Lash Legend vs. Roxanne Perez (unconfirmed)