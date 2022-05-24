WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IMPACT Wrestling Star Taya Valkyrie Tells Jaxson Ryker (Gunner) To "F**k Off"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 24, 2022

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Gunner) is causing a stir on social media once again asking his following to "rise up" against abortion and homosexuality. On Monday he tweeted:

"Rise up! Rise up against abortion, against homosexuality, against gender agenda, against that which Goes against the Word. Share love in doing so. We all have faced times in sin where a brother or sister showed us Jesus and his love. Church we must love and speak truth"

As you can imagine this has drawn a lot of criticism with many calling him a racist, bigot, and homophobe for some of his views and comments over the last few months.

IMPACT Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie told him to "f**k off" in response to his tweet:


Tags: #wwe #nxt #taya valkyrie #impact wrestling #gunner #jaxson ryker
