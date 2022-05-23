WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Dark Elevation Results - May 23, 2022

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on May 23, 2022

AEW Dark Elevation Results - May 23, 2022

Ethan Page w/ Dan Lambert defeated J.D Griffey via Pinfall (2:07)

~

Mercedes Martinez defeated Hyan via Submission (5:02) to retain the ROH Women's World Championship

~

The Butcher & The Blade w/ The Bunny defeated The Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr) via Pinfall (5:56)

~

Lee Moriarty defeated Alex Reynolds via Submission (4:04)

~

Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki via Pinfall (6:17)

~

Anthony Ogogo defeated Mysterious Q via Knock Out (4:09)


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #aew dark elevation #results
https://wrestlr.me/76404/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π