AEW Dark Elevation Results - May 23, 2022
Posted By: Jonny Knapp on May 23, 2022
VIDEO Ethan Page w/ Dan Lambert defeated J.D Griffey via Pinfall (2:07)
Mercedes Martinez defeated Hyan via Submission (5:02) to retain the ROH Women's World Championship
The Butcher & The Blade w/ The Bunny defeated The Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr) via Pinfall (5:56)
Lee Moriarty defeated Alex Reynolds via Submission (4:04)
Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki via Pinfall (6:17)
Anthony Ogogo defeated Mysterious Q via Knock Out (4:09)
