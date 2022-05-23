WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kyle O'Reilly Reveals The Length Of His AEW Contract

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 23, 2022

Kyle O'Reilly Reveals The Length Of His AEW Contract

Kyle O'Reilly was recently a guest on Toddcast, where he revealed how long his current AEW contract is for.

"For me, in five years, I'll still be with AEW. I signed a five-year deal with them. Hopefully, by then, champion of the company or several time tag champion, just having fun and never losing that love I have for the business. It's so easy to get kind of jaded and bitter and beat up in this line of work because sometimes it's such a grind. You're traveling all the time, you're beat up, you're sore, you're not always getting used. I want to be happy with what I've accomplished and satisfied. Hopefully, having kick ass matches because that's what it's about for me. Getting in the ring. That's where Kyle O'Reilly is best suited, between those ropes, just trying to have good matches with guys."

O'Reilly is set to face Samoa Joe next Wednesday on AEW Dynamite as part of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. He previously beat Rey Fenix to advance.

Source: fightful.com

