AEW Double Or Nothing To Air In Select Movie Theaters In The United States

AEW has sent out the following announcement:
AEW AND JOE HAND PROMOTIONS BRINGING DOUBLE OR NOTHING
PAY-PER-VIEW TO SELECT THEATRES ON SUNDAY, MAY 29
May 23, 2022 -- All Elite Wrestling (AEW), in partnership with Joe Hand Promotions, is bringing
the highly anticipated DOUBLE OR NOTHING pay-per-view to select theatres around the country
on Sunday, May 29, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
Emanating from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, the high-octane live event will feature
championship bouts and incredible matchups across the board including:
• AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk
• AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb
• AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Ricky Starks &
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland
• TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay
• Anarchy in the Arena: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson,
Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston
• Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Adam Cole vs. Winner of Kyle
O’Reilly/Samoa Joe
• Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: TBD
• Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy)
• Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody
King, Buddy Matthews)
• Buy-In Match: Hook & Danhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling
Joe Hand Promotions, the leading provider of live content to theaters, sports bars, and
restaurants, is making AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING available in select theatres, including
Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Harkins, iPic, Emagine Entertainment, and others. To locate a theater
showing the event, fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions at JoeHandPromotions.com.
“AEW is at the forefront of creating exciting opportunities that united fans together in new non-
traditional venues like movie theatres to experience their events,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President,
Joe Hand Promotions. “We’re proud to partner with them and help them grow their fan base
and their brand in theatres across the U.S.”
About AEW
Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is headlined by Hangman Page,
Thunder Rosa, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick
Jackson), Adam Cole, Sting, Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Jade Cargill, Dr. Britt Baker, Scorpio
Sky, Sammy Guevara, The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy), Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, Miro, Lucha
Bros., PAC, MJF, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida, Malakai Black,
Andrade El Idolo, Christian Cage, Eddie Kingston, Ethan Page, Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse
Hobbs, Lance Archer, Keith Lee and many more. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an
alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit,
freshness and energy into the industry.
“AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling
audience on television. The fight-forward show “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET
on TNT. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation,” two
weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube
series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW;
Instagram.com/AllEliteWrestling; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling
ABOUT JOE HAND PROMOTIONS
Joe Hand Promotions (JHP) brings fan communities from mainstream sports and entertainment into
the top corporate and independently owned bars and restaurants, theaters, casinos, and other
commercial establishments to provide the best viewing experience outside of the arena.
As the commercial content partner for some of the nation’s top live-sports media properties, Joe Hand
Promotions is the leader in the out-of-home live sports and entertainment media distribution industry.
For over 50 years, Joe Hand Promotions has seamlessly connected commercial establishments with
live sports that have successfully driven traffic and increased revenues time and time again. Joe Hand
Promotions’ experience enables the team to become more than the distributor, but the advisor in this
fast-growing industry.