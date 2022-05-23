AEW Double Or Nothing To Air In Select Movie Theaters In The United States

AEW has sent out the following announcement:

AEW AND JOE HAND PROMOTIONS BRINGING DOUBLE OR NOTHING

PAY-PER-VIEW TO SELECT THEATRES ON SUNDAY, MAY 29



May 23, 2022 -- All Elite Wrestling (AEW), in partnership with Joe Hand Promotions, is bringing

the highly anticipated DOUBLE OR NOTHING pay-per-view to select theatres around the country

on Sunday, May 29, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.



Emanating from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, the high-octane live event will feature

championship bouts and incredible matchups across the board including:



• AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk

• AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

• AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Ricky Starks &

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

• TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay

• Anarchy in the Arena: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson,

Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston

• Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Adam Cole vs. Winner of Kyle

O’Reilly/Samoa Joe

• Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: TBD

• Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy)

• Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody

King, Buddy Matthews)

• Buy-In Match: Hook & Danhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling



Joe Hand Promotions, the leading provider of live content to theaters, sports bars, and

restaurants, is making AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING available in select theatres, including

Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Harkins, iPic, Emagine Entertainment, and others. To locate a theater

showing the event, fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions at JoeHandPromotions.com.



“AEW is at the forefront of creating exciting opportunities that united fans together in new non-

traditional venues like movie theatres to experience their events,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President,

Joe Hand Promotions. “We’re proud to partner with them and help them grow their fan base

and their brand in theatres across the U.S.”



