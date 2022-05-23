WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage Viewership Increases For May 20 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 23, 2022

The viewership for the May 20 episode of AEW Rampage saw the show pull in 410,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on TNT in the 7 PM ET time slot.

The viewership was up on the 340,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the 5:30 pm ET time slot from last week. The show has been airing in all different timeslots of late due to TNT airing NHL playoff games.

Overall the show ranked #13 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night, up from last week’s #30.


