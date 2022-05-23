AEW Rampage Viewership Increases For May 20 Episode

The viewership for the May 20 episode of AEW Rampage saw the show pull in 410,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on TNT in the 7 PM ET time slot.

The viewership was up on the 340,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the 5:30 pm ET time slot from last week. The show has been airing in all different timeslots of late due to TNT airing NHL playoff games.

Overall the show ranked #13 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night, up from last week’s #30.