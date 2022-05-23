WWE SmackDown Viewership Tops 2 Million Viewers For May 20 Episode

WWE Friday Night SmackDown viewership for the May 20 episode increased.
The 2-hour broadcast on FOX averaged 2.301 million viewers which is up from the week previous which delivered 1.893 million viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The key 18-49 demographic scored a 0.45 rating, up from the 0.40 rating a week ago.
This was the first time in a month that the blue brand topped 2 million viewers.
WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox:
2,031,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.45
AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT:
410,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.15
