WWE SmackDown Viewership Tops 2 Million Viewers For May 20 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 23, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown viewership for the May 20 episode increased.

The 2-hour broadcast on FOX averaged 2.301 million viewers which is up from the week previous which delivered 1.893 million viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The key 18-49 demographic scored a 0.45 rating, up from the 0.40 rating a week ago.

This was the first time in a month that the blue brand topped 2 million viewers.

 


