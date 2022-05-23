Conrad Thompson On If He Would Host The Undertaker's Podcast

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., podcast extraordinaire Conrad Thompson was asked if he will be joining the much-anticipated podcast of The Undertaker which was announced a few weeks ago. Conrad also talked about the upcoming Starrcast V event.

On if the upcoming Starrcast V event will have a big WWE name:

“I mean as you recall, once upon a time we promoted the Undertaker at Starrcast 2, and that didn’t work out. But no, those guys are going to have their hands full, they’re going to be putting on one of, if not the biggest, SummerSlams ever, and I think they’re actually in Atlanta the night before. So no, there won’t be a big WWE presence as far as the current roster.

“But as you and I are recording I think it has been announced that we have got one of the biggest Hall Of Famers and legends of all time, who will be there. Mr. Bret Hart will be joining us to discuss SummerSlam 1992 on the darn near 30-year anniversary.”

On if he will be hosting The Undertaker's upcoming podcast:

“I would be lying if I said that I don’t hold the Undertaker in high regard and I don’t think that would be a really fun opportunity. But I can clearly, concisely say I have not signed a sheet of paper saying I am going to do that. But boy I sure do love to hear the rumors of there being some new podcasts coming down the pike. I sure do love the idea of doing something with the Undertaker, because what a legend and the amount of stories he must have would be incredible, it’s a treasure trove of stories. But as I am talking to you now, no, I am not hosting the podcast.”

