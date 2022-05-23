Ruby Soho Discusses Owen Hart’s Legacy Being Brought Into AEW

During a recent interview with PWInsider, AEW star Ruby Soho discussed AEW bringing the legacy of Owen Hart into the company, his family recently attending Dynamite, and the most surprising part of her AEW run thus far.

On Owen Hart’s legacy being introduced in AEW:

“I thought it was a beautiful thing. And you know, knowing our roster, and especially the respect that we have for Owen Hart and his family, that we were gonna leave it all out in the ring, like we were going to do everything that we could to bring the legacy of Owen Hart, you know, into a light that he could be proud of and that his family can be proud of. So I’m insanely honored and I love the fact that you know that there was a men’s and women’s tournament. That was a really beautiful thing to me and to be able to, you know, participate in that and to you know, hopefully, you know, make his family proud, you know, which were, you know, the things that were the most important thing in the world to him was his family. It’s truly an honor and I think that you know, just seeing some of the matches that have taken place in the quarterfinals and pre-qualifying matches and things like that, you can tell that this means a lot to not only myself but the rest of the roster because we you know, we want to do his memory proud.”

On Owen’s family at a recent Dynamite:

“I didn’t, unfortunately, get a chance to talk to them. I really, really, really wanted to meet them, but I unfortunately was preparing for my match against Riho. But honestly, I think that there was an added extra element of a positive pressure there. I think, you know, having them you know, watching us live is definitely something that made I think all of us up our game, because, you know, it’s one thing to have them watch us from TV but watching us live, you know, try and preserve a memory of you know, a man who was legendary in our industry, was was very, very intense. And but I think it was a good kind of intense, is was good as an added extra boost of motivation for us to make sure that you know what, [Martha Hart] was happy with what she saw, she’s happy with how much effort that we put into our matches and to make sure that this tournament, you know, being the first year of us doing it, this tournament was everything that you know, she wanted it to be.”

On AEW picking her to appear on Carpool Karaoke:

“It makes me feel so valued like I can’t, honestly, it’s a great question because I honestly can’t explain to you what that means to me because I love doing those things. I love doing these interviews. I love you know, I love doing karaoke, I love doing stuff outside like charity stuff. I love doing anything you know, involving the community or anything outside of wrestling that represents AEW, I adore doing that kind of stuff. So for AEW to choose me and to allow me to be a part of this, to be able to be a face of you know, this amazing company that I love so much, it really truly does mean the world, it really does. I thought about that a lot as a result of, you know, them putting me up even like, I still get excited when I see the intro or commercials for Dynamite or Rampage and you know, I’m on it for a flash. You know what I mean? I’m there like, it’s still surreal to me to see that. But it’s so humbling. It makes me feel so valued and so appreciated, like I am, you know, a part of the team. I’m a valued part of the team. And I think at the end of the day, you know, in any industry, in any job, that’s something that you want to feel.”

On the most surprising part of her AEW run so far:

“The most surprising is how quickly my confidence has been in this place. I knew that there was going to be a level of creative freedom here. I knew that I was going to be able to come in as an unapologetic version of myself. But I did not realize how this would affect me personally as far as my confidence within you know, my career as a professional wrestler. It has really helped me in more ways than I can imagine. And that’s you know, thanks to the AEW fans and thanks to Tony Khan and thanks to the women who have, you know, pushed me to a limit that I didn’t even know that I could get to in the ring within the roster. And it’s been a huge monumental thing for me in my career. It’s a place that I never, I never thought possible, you know, I’m able to participate, you know, kind of an Apple TV show with Carpool Karaoke that I’ve watched for a long time and that those are opportunities that I wouldn’t be able to get if it wasn’t for AEW but on top of that, to be able to be a part of a prestigious tournament like the Owen Hart Tournament, it keeps on like, it keeps getting better. I keep having to pinch myself and realize that this is currently the life that I’m living and I’m so unbelievably lucky to be living it and to be a part of this team and to be a part of AEW. And I think you know, the growth of our company and really how much we’ve done just within the last year and, you know, tribute to Tony Khan and to you know our roster who works tirelessly to make this a product that it’s 1,000% worth watching.”

