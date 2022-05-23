Kris Statlander On Discovering Owen Hart's Work Recently, Substituting For Hikarua, Changing Her Character

AEW star Kris Statlander was recently interviewed by Steel Chair Magazine about her participation in the inaugural Owen Hart Memorial tournament. During the interview, Statlander revealed she was not familiar with Owen's work as she never grew up watching pro wrestling but she is learning a from watching his work back today:

On not being familiar with Owen Hart until recently:

“I actually did not watch wrestling at all growing up, so I didn’t learn anything about anybody until I started training actually in 2016, so it was well past everything. I wish I could say that he was an inspiration for me but I wasn’t around I didn’t know of his work until more recently. To be picked sort of as an alternate, I guess, to honor his legacy, makes me want to do the wrestling community proud. I’m given an opportunity to really honor someone’s legacy who truly was one of the greatest. Even though I may not know much about it, I still know a huge opportunity when I am presented with one and I will be going up with my 100 percent all-business, just going full-forward, trying to do the best that I can and really wrestle for the Hart family.”

On being a substitute for Hikaru Shida:

“It is a weird situation for me because I didn’t expect it. I didn’t know this was happening until basically it was announced. I adore Shida, I hope to make her proud by taking her spot because I do appreciate and respect her very much. Going into a match with a former friend in Red Velvet, you know, times have changed for both of us over the past few months, she’s got a different direction, I’ve got a different direction. I think it’s only fair that we just have to have a match as what is expected of us and there’s nothing we can do about it, so there’s no point letting any personal feelings get in the way, especially with such a big opportunity such as the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.”

On her change in character: