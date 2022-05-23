WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two New Matches Announced For Thursday’s IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 23, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling has announced two more matches for this week’s episode on AXS TV, including a big six-man tag team match. Check out the updated lineup below:

Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley

- Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace

- Masha Slamovich vs. Havok

- Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian

- Josh Alexander & The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) vs. Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner & Joe Doering

-Mahabali Shera & Raj Singh vs. W. Morrissey & Bhupinder Gujjar

 

