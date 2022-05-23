Two New Matches Announced For Thursday’s IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has announced two more matches for this week’s episode on AXS TV, including a big six-man tag team match. Check out the updated lineup below:
- Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley
- Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace
- Masha Slamovich vs. Havok
- Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian
- Josh Alexander & The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) vs. Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner & Joe Doering
-Mahabali Shera & Raj Singh vs. W. Morrissey & Bhupinder Gujjar
.@MahabaliShera and @TrueRajSingh face @bhupindergujj4r and @TheCaZXL THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/3cD7d4meVz— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 22, 2022
NEW: IMPACT World Champion @Walking_Weapon teams with IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes to face Violent By Design THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheEricYoung @CodyDeaner @bigjoedoering @SussexCoChicken @jaybriscoe84 pic.twitter.com/t7jqUG8WQy— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 23, 2022