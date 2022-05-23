WWE To Hire Executive To Handle Stephanie McMahon’s Brand Management Duties

On Thursday of last week, Stephanie McMahon revealed she would be taking a "leave of absence" from WWE to focus on her family. At the time it was reported by a number of sources that WWE President Nick Khan would be taking on the majority of her duties.

In an update, PWInsider is reporting the company is believed to be bringing in an executive to to take on Stephanie's Brand Management on a full-time basis.

In regards to why Stephanie is taking time off, there is believed to be more to the story and she has her reasons, although PWTorch's Wade Keller recently reported he expects the matter to remain private.

