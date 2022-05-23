WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE To Hire Executive To Handle Stephanie McMahon’s Brand Management Duties

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 23, 2022

WWE To Hire Executive To Handle Stephanie McMahon’s Brand Management Duties

On Thursday of last week, Stephanie McMahon revealed she would be taking a "leave of absence" from WWE to focus on her family. At the time it was reported by a number of sources that WWE President Nick Khan would be taking on the majority of her duties.

In an update, PWInsider is reporting the company is believed to be bringing in an executive to to take on Stephanie's Brand Management on a full-time basis.

In regards to why Stephanie is taking time off, there is believed to be more to the story and she has her reasons, although PWTorch's Wade Keller recently reported he expects the matter to remain private.

Read more on this story:

The Latest On Stephanie McMahon Taking Time Away From WWE, "There Are Reasons"

During the most recent PWTorch.com audio update, Wade Keller discussed Stephanie McMahon’s announcement that she will be taking some t [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 22, 2022 02:53PM

Source: PWInsider

>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #stephanie mcmahon
https://wrestlr.me/76391/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π