ROH Women’s Championship To Be Defended On Tonight's AEW Dark: Elevation

An ROH Women’s World Championship match has will take place on tonight's AEW Dark: Elevation. Mercedes Martinez will defend against Hyan. Below is the announced line-up for the show:
- ROH Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Martinez vs. Hyan
- Ethan Page vs. JD Griffey
- Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Reynolds
- Anthony Ogogo vs. Mysterious Q
- The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Varsity Blonds
- Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki vs. Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura
