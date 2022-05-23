WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ROH Women’s Championship To Be Defended On Tonight's AEW Dark: Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 23, 2022

ROH Women's Championship To Be Defended On Tonight's AEW Dark: Elevation

An ROH Women’s World Championship match has will take place on tonight's AEW Dark: Elevation. Mercedes Martinez will defend against Hyan. Below is the announced line-up for the show:

- ROH Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Martinez vs. Hyan

- Ethan Page vs. JD Griffey

- Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Reynolds

- Anthony Ogogo vs. Mysterious Q

- The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Varsity Blonds

- Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki vs. Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura

